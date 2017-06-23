Aldrich receives $20,000 arts award

The National Endowment for the Arts announced last week that it would give an Art Works award of $20,000 to The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.

The funding will support the launch of Art Opens Doors, a education partnership with Side by Side Charter School in Norwalk for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students, teachers, administrators, and families.

“We are so proud to have received this award from the NEA for our work with Side by Side Charter School. The partnership between The Aldrich and Side by Side shines as our gold standard for collaboration with regional schools,” said Tracy Moore, the Aldrich’s Director of Public Programs.