Ridgefield Apartments hires Brady as coordinator

By The Ridgefield Press on June 26, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Apartments has announced the addition of Kristie Brady as project coordinator for the upcoming construction of the mixed use storage units and apartments on Old Quarry Road.

She will also serve as the marketing and social media coordinator for the other Ridgefield Apartments properties. Brady lives in Ridgefield with her daughters Megan and Ellie and her husband Ken. “Kristie is a great addition to our team. Her skill set and business experience coupled with her community volunteer activities will enhance our delivery of tenant services,” said owner Steve Zemo.

