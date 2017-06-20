Malloy Bookkeeping welcomed to the Chamber of Commerce

On Wednesday June 14, the Chamber welcomed Malloy Bookkeeping to the Chamber of Commerce. Cathy Malloy provides remote or onsite bookkeeping services for small businesses such as payroll, accounts receivable and payable and Quickbooks reconciliation.

Pictured L-R:

Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome, Jill Maguire, Union Savings Bank, Jennifer Zinzi, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, Cathy Malloy, Malloy Bookkeeping, Sandy Sullivan, Edward Jones Investments, Joe Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome.