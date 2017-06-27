Looking Glass wins ‘Best of’ award

Looking Glass Animal Rescue has been selected for the 2017 Best of Ridgefield Award in the non-profit category by the Ridgefield Award Program.

The volunteer-based animal welfare organization was started in December 2015 and has saved approximately 250 dogs from euthanasia and placing them into homes in the region.

The award program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their community.

“We want to thank you all, our supporters and neighbors, for giving us the opportunity to fulfill our passion right in our hometown,” said Jody Harris-Stern, co-founder and president of Looking Glass.