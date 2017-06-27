The Ridgefield Press

Looking Glass wins ‘Best of’ award

By The Ridgefield Press on June 27, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Looking Glass Animal Rescue has been selected for the 2017 Best of Ridgefield Award in the non-profit category by the Ridgefield Award Program.

The volunteer-based animal welfare organization was started in December 2015 and has saved approximately 250 dogs from euthanasia and placing them into homes in the region.

The award program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their community.

“We want to thank you all, our supporters and neighbors, for giving us the opportunity to fulfill our passion right in our hometown,” said Jody Harris-Stern, co-founder and president of Looking Glass.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post CT’s Beardsley Zoo hosts Canada Lynx kittens gender reveal Next Post Keeler Tavern seeks junior apprentices
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress