Fresh Air donates at annual meeting

June 27, 2017

Board members of the Ridgefield Fresh Air Association distributed funds to local organizations  at its recent annual meeting. The association has been providing kids with summer programs for decades by donating the money raised to local charities in Fairfield County. This year, the money raised will be going to 14 different local charities.

To learn more or to make a charitable contribution to the Fresh Air Association, contact Dan Berta, President of Fairfield County Bank, by email at [email protected]

