Ridgefield property transfers: June 7-14

By The Ridgefield Press on June 26, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Five homes and five condominiums worth a total $7,211,852 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between June 7 and June 14. The town received $18,030 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

174 Branchville Road: Jeffrey and Jill Bornstein to Dominick Colabella of Cedar Lane, June 7, $2,900,000.

570 Danbury Road, Unit 8 (The Village at Ridgefield): Nandini Sharma of New York, N.Y., to Dean and Theresa Miller of Arrowhead Place, June 7, $300,000.

77 Sunset Lane, Unit 115: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC. to Daniel and Hazel Riley, June 9, $496,771.

178 Holmes Road: Suzanne Brennan of Danbury to Jesse and Meghan Raymond, June 9, $678,000.

77 Sunset Lane, Unit 114: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC to Walter J. and Diane F. Trelewicz, June 9, $479,581.

2 Sandlewood Lane, Unit 2 (Fox Hill): Brooks and Annmarie Forsyth to Mark Hennessey and Stephanie Schaeffer of Sunset Lane, June 12, $215,000.

120-50 Prospect Street (Quail Ridge): Virginia Canfield to John and Amy Depaolo, June 12, $450,000.

542 Ridgebury Road: Richard Howe of Danbury to Rocio Perez and Juan Coto, June 13, $365,000.

302 Old Branchville Road: Roni Zimmer and Becky Green to Michael Brown and Mona Jhaveri, June 13, $885,000.

29 Tanton Hill Road: Mary Healey of Southbury to Marc Zettl of Mount Kisco, N.Y., June 14, $442,500.

Tags:

