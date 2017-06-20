Three incidents involving racist graffiti — including the anti-semitic symbols and statements discovered June 14 in Ballard Park — have happened in town over the past eight months.

Ridgefield police have no leads on the three cases, and won’t comment if the incidents are related to one another.

“As an investigation, we won’t know until we have something definitive, it always could be [related] but it’s still under investigation,” said Capt. Jeff Kreitz Tuesday, June 20.

With no way of thwarting future incidents in town, the Board of Selectmen are turning to the possibility of installing cameras in the park.

“We would ask the Parks and Recreation Commission to take it under consideration,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told The Press on Monday June 19.

The item has been scheduled for discussion on the selectmen’s agenda Wednesday night.

The cost of the cameras is unknown at this time.

A 2013 expenditure cost taxpayers $338,000 is for school security cameras that allow door guards, school administrators and the police to watch building entrances, playgrounds, parking lots, and driveways.

Online costs for security cameras range from $250 to $475 to $1,100.