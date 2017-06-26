The Ridgefield Press

Thrift Shop: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

By Carol Gardell on June 26, 2017 in Business, Columns, Community · 0 Comments

Don’t miss the jewelry boutique at the Thrift Shop today through Saturday. We have a beautiful selection of diamonds, pearls, gold and silver in classic, contemporary and one-of-a-kind estate pieces.

We’ve all heard the expression, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” But where did that originate? Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend is a jazz song introduced by Carol Channing in the original Broadway production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1949.

Catch these lyrics: “Men grow cold, as girls grow old, and we all lose our charms in the end. But square-cut or pear-shaped, these rocks don’t lose their shape, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” That is classic … and very funny.

Other treasures await at the Thrift Shop as well. Our inventory changes throughout the day so there is always something new to discover. In the market for a blue and white toile cello case?  Yup, we have one. How about an antique Underwood typewriter? We have that too.

Visit the Thrift Shop weekdays from 12 to 4 and Saturdays from 10 to 2 at 21B Governor Street.  Credit cards accepted.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Fireworks extravaganza: High school set to host Fourth celebration next Tuesday Next Post Flute teacher to play Main Street Sunday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Carol Gardell


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress