Thrift Shop: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

Don’t miss the jewelry boutique at the Thrift Shop today through Saturday. We have a beautiful selection of diamonds, pearls, gold and silver in classic, contemporary and one-of-a-kind estate pieces.

We’ve all heard the expression, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” But where did that originate? Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend is a jazz song introduced by Carol Channing in the original Broadway production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1949.

Catch these lyrics: “Men grow cold, as girls grow old, and we all lose our charms in the end. But square-cut or pear-shaped, these rocks don’t lose their shape, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” That is classic … and very funny.

Other treasures await at the Thrift Shop as well. Our inventory changes throughout the day so there is always something new to discover. In the market for a blue and white toile cello case? Yup, we have one. How about an antique Underwood typewriter? We have that too.

Visit the Thrift Shop weekdays from 12 to 4 and Saturdays from 10 to 2 at 21B Governor Street. Credit cards accepted.