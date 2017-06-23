Inside Education: Congratulations, graduates

This week we celebrate the Ridgefield High School and Ridgefield Alternative High School class of 2017.

This diverse group of almost 450 young men and women will embark upon varied paths over the next few years from traditional four-year colleges, to community college, to military service, to trades and to journeys of self discovery. They intend to pursue interests ranging from musical theater to journalism, neuroscience, marketing, criminal justice, elementary education, computer science, and so much more. Many, still, are undecided about the focus of their next few years, ready to embrace the interests they have yet to discover.

We’d like this year’s graduating class to think about this excerpt from David Foster Wallace’s commencement address at Kenyon College in 2005.

“Twenty years after my own graduation, I have come gradually to understand that the liberal arts cliché about teaching you how to think is actually shorthand for a much deeper, more serious idea: learning how to think really means learning how to exercise some control over how and what you think.”

Our graduates are prepared for their next step. We believe they are intellectual risk takers, critical and innovative thinkers, independent and resilient young adults. They are ready to explore.

Congratulations to our graduates.

This column was submitted to The Press by the nine members of the Ridgefield Board of Education.