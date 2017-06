Barbara Morris, a 66-year-old Ridgefield Realtor, is accused of stealing $405,000 worth of items from a client’s home in Wilton.

Morris, of 180 Barlow Mountain Road, turned herself in on a warrant and was arrested June 15 by Wilton police. She posted $75,000 bond and has a court date of June 26.

According to police, she attempted to sell the items for personal gain through an auction house in Stamford. All the stolen items have been recovered and returned to the owner.