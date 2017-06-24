Library Lines: Temporary interruption of service

Once again, we are experiencing some temporary interruption to Inter-Library Loan availability due to changes at the state level. From June 19 through mid-July, we will not be able to process any requests for items that are not owned by the Ridgefield Library (i.e. Inter-Library Loans). The statewide library delivery service is being revamped and will not be accepting new items for delivery as the state library transitions to a new system. Service is expected to resume later this summer with a new delivery schedule and guidelines.

If you are interested in an item that does not appear in our catalog, speak to any member of our staff about alternatives — we are here to help you obtain what you are looking for. These may include locating and securing a copy for you to pick up at another library, assisting you in finding and downloading an eBook or digital audio version of a title or fast-tracking purchase of additional or replacement copies of selected items missing from our collection.

Please note: It is possible that we will receive shipment during this transition period of items you previously requested under the old system, but we will not be able to initiate any new Inter-Library Loan requests.