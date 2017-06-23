Founders Hall: Independence Day Picnic

Flags will be flying, bands swinging and the barbecue smokin’ when Founders Hall celebrates America at its annual Independence Day picnic on Friday, June 30. Founders Hall’s own band, The Senior Melodiers, will kick off the festivities with patriotic music. The Billy Michaels Band will continue the entertainment with a repertoire ranging from jazz to American songbook classics. If the weather cooperates, the patio will be open for dancing and tables set up for picnicking in the great outdoors.

Picnic fare will feature all-American favorites including burgers, hot dogs, chicken, baked beans and a full complement of salads and condiments. And, what Fourth of July picnic would be complete without watermelon?

For some old-fashioned fun, the picnic will feature a pie-baking contest. If you view baking as “easy as pie,” register with Lisa and then submit your homemade masterpiece. A panel of judges will appraise all entries for flavor, appearance and creativity, and award a blue ribbon to the winning pie. The Founders Hall picnic is a favorite summertime tradition and one of our most popular events. Thanks to sponsors Fairfield County Bank and Ridgefield Crossings, the cost is just $10 for Ridgefield members. If you haven’t already registered, send payment in by Friday, June 23. After the picnic, Founders Hall will be closed for the long holiday weekend and reopen on Wednesday, July 5.