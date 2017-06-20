Robert Joseph Jochim, Jr. age 78, passed away on Monday, June 12th, at his long-term care residence in Westwood, New Jersey. Robert was born in New York, November 13th, 1938 to Robert Joseph Jochim, Sr. and Bertha V. Polomski. He was one of five brothers: John Larsen, Ralph Larsen, Gerald Jochim, and William Jochim.

Robert leaves behind daughter Vikki Jochim and granddaughter Samantha De Jesus, both of Woodcliff Lake, NJ; son Robert J. Jochim, III and daughter-in-law Jennifer Lincoln Jochim, of Milford, CT; son Craig Ruchman, of Ridgefield, CT; daughter Sherri Coopersmith Underriner, grandson Hudson Underriner and son-in-law Eric Underriner of Lambertville, NJ; son Michael Coopersmith, grandsons Noah and Eli Coopersmith and daughter-in-law Ellyn Weston Coopersmith, of New York, NY.

In his youth, Robert attended Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan until his family relocated to upstate New York where he attended and graduated from Fleischmanns High School. At Fleischmanns High, Robert was remembered for being active in basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball, and intramurals as well as being an editor and/or contributor in the school newsletter, the school newspaper, the yearbook, was class secretary, in the student council, participated in the senior play, and a prize speaker. It was here that he met his first wife, Juliann DeLong of Margaretville. They moved back to Manhattan where he attended Hunter College studying business. He then went into the US Army where he served as a radio operator during the Vietnam War. After returning to their home in the Bronx, the couple, who now had two sons, relocated to East Hartford, CT, where Robert returned to college, attending the University of Hartford, and soon welcomed a daughter. The young family settled in Ridgefield, CT, via Wilton, CT. Robert eventually moved on, remarried and settled in Rockland County, NY for approximately 30 years.

Robert enjoyed a lengthy career as a computer consultant, most recently at dBTrader (Deutsche Bank) in New York, where he was a lead developer responsible for building one of the most sophisticated trade and transaction processing platforms with multiple components implemented over global markets. Robert is fondly remembered by his coworkers, and was known by one as being one of the best structural programmer she ever worked with.

Robert was an avid Giants football fan, was passionate about human rights and equality, politics and current events, loved animals and nature, and was a gentle and kind soul. Robert also enjoyed photography. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed. May God bless his soul and may he rest in peace.