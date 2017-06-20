Junior Girl Scouts Allie Levine and Madison Marino, both from Troop 50664, spent 27 hours earning their Bronze Award by collecting, assembling and donating pet first aid kits for Ridgefield Operations for Animal Rescue (ROAR) and Tails of Courage in Danbury, both nonprofit shelters.

After identifying the need for their community service project, the girls met with Lisa DeCarlo-Immerblum, the hospital administrator at Goldens Bridge Veterinary Care Center, to learn about what items were best for the kits.

A collection drive for the specific items was then held at Barlow Mountain Elementary School, where the students are rising fifth graders.

“It was a pleasure to work with Allie and Madison,” said DeCarlo-Immerblum. “They always came prepared and worked diligently to gain an understanding of how important their project was and its potential impact on the lives of newly adopted pets. Allie and Madison have a deep sense of social responsibility and represent the best their generation has to offer.”