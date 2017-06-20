Whole Foods Market Partners with The Ridgefield Playhouse to Give Back to the Community on June 20th

Save your grocery shopping for Tuesday, June 20th! Whole Foods Market’s Southwestern Connecticut stores in Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, and Westport will donate 5% of the day’s net sales to The Ridgefield Playhouse. So, while you’re filling up your cart with healthy foods at these six locations on June 20th, you’re also helping to bring live theater and culturally enriching performances to disadvantaged children and adults in our community.

In keeping with Whole Foods Market’s mission to serve and support their local communities, these “5% Days” are hosted by stores across the company several times a year. This particular “5% Day” at Southwestern Connecticut locations will help support “Arts in Education” and “Arts for Everyone” initiatives at The Ridgefield Playhouse. These programs provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged students and adults to attend culturally enriching performances at the theater.

“At Whole Foods Market, each store is empowered to meet the needs of the local community as they see fit, and our ‘5% Days’ are a very important way to accomplish that,” said Whole Foods Market Metro Marketing Team Leader Connie Leonard. “Our Southwestern Connecticut stores felt that supporting The Ridgefield Playhouse was the perfect way to give back to their neighbors.”

Whole Foods Market and The Ridgefield Playhouse are equally committed to improving the quality of life of all members in the community. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers a variety of live music shows, movies, comedy, classes, children’s shows, and simulcasts of The Met Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, and National Theatre of London—believing that the arts contribute immeasurably to the health, happiness and wellbeing of residents in Fairfield and New Haven counties and beyond.