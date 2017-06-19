Frank T. Judge III, 60, husband, father

Frank T. Judge III, 60, of Ridgefield, husband of Mrs. Carolyn (Way) Judge, father of Spencer and Julia Judge, died Saturday, June 17.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield.
