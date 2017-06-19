The Ridgefield Press

Frank T. Judge III, 60, husband, father

By The Ridgefield Press on June 19, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Frank T. Judge III, 60, of Ridgefield, husband of Mrs. Carolyn (Way) Judge, father of Spencer and Julia Judge, died Saturday, June 17.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Dorothy Conway, former resident Next Post Tai Chi: The Basics
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress