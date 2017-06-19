Dorothy Conway, former resident

Dorothy Catherine (Christensen) Conway passed away peacefully and surrounded by her children, or “jewels” as she affectionately referred to them, and her adoring husband on Monday June 19, 2017.

Born in Troy, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Dorothy (Freeman) Christensen. Dorothy graduated from Catholic Central High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from the College of St. Rose. On August 9, 1958, she married the love of her life, John Edward Conway of Schenectady, N.Y.. They lived in Kingston, N.Y., where they started their family, and later moved to Ridgefield where they spent 30 years. In 1995, she, and her husband, moved to Cape Cod, returning to the place of their honeymoon to spend their golden years together. Their home was a place all were welcome and was most often full with family and friends.

The grief that we feel at her loss will never match the joy of having known her. Dorothy could light up a room with her beautiful smile and she had the ability to make those in her presence feel special. She will always be loved and remembered for her compassion, loyalty and absolute devotion to her family. She leaves a legacy, rich with treasured memories — skiing with her family at Stratton Mountain, golfing with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends, and countless outings to the Cape Cod beaches.

Dorothy loved adventure and enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially her trip to Ireland with John, and many trips to Florida and the Caribbean with her family. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster, Mass. She was committed to helping those less fortunate, including her volunteering with Meals on Wheels for many years, until her long battle with breast cancer diminished her strength.

In addition to her loving husband of 59 years, Dorothy is survived by her seven children, John Conway and his wife, Ella, Maureen Burns and her husband, Peter, Matthew Conway and his wife, Lisa, Ellen Conway-Hill and her husband, Tony, Michael Conway and his wife, Paula, Catherine Racz and her husband, Ed, and Patricia Iannetta and her husband, Rudy; twenty two grandchildren, and one great grandchild, who were the lights of her life.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, in Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster, Mass.

Visitation will precede the Mass beginning at 9 a.m. in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, Mass.

Interment will be private.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the VNA of Cape Cod – Hospice, 434 Route 134, Suite D-3, South Dennis, MA 02660.