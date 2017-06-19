Ridgefield swimmers to compete at US Nationals

Ridgefield Aquatic Club swimmers AJ Bornstein and Kieran Smith — both rising seniors at Ridgefield High School — will be competing at the upcoming USA Swimming Phillips 66 Nationals and World Championships Trials.

The event takes place June 27-July 1 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Bornstein has qualified to compete in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, while Smith has qualified to compete in the 200 and 400 individual medley, the 200 backstroke, and the 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle.

They will join the nation’s top swimmers, including many of the 2016 Olympic gold medalists.

The nationals also serve as the trials meet for the Junior World Championships later this summer (Aug. 23-27) at the Indiana University Natatorium. The top-two 18-under finishers in each event at nationals qualify to represent Team USA at the the Junior World Championships.

Bornstein and Smith were members of USA Swimming’s Junior National Team that competed at last month’s Mel Zajac International Meet in Vancouver, British Columbia. Both swimmers had top-three finishes at the meet.

Bornstein and Smith each won two individual events for the Ridgefield High boys swim team at the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship meet in March. Smith went on to finish first in two individual events at the Class LL and State Open meets, setting several school and state records.