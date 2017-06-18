Brauneisen wins President’s Cup golf title

Gregg Brauneisen had a two-day total of 139 strokes to win the 2017 Ridgefield Golf Club’s President Cup tournament at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

Along with the Club Championships in July, the President’s Cup is considered one of the club’s top tournaments each year.

A stroke-play event, the President’s Cup goes to the golfer who posts the lowest total net score over two rounds of play. Brauneisen tied for third with a 72 on Saturday and then placed first with a 67 on Sunday.

His three-under par total score of 139 gave Brauneisen a two-stroke victory over runner-up Rob Barone (141).

Roger Corcoran (145) finished third and Holger Debuhr (149) was fourth. Brian Ingram and John Wagner tied for fifth place with matching 150 totals.

John Salciccioli posted the lowest gross score with a two-day total of 158, while Jeff McCrae had 26 points to win an individual Stableford tournament on Sunday for golfers who did not qualify for the second round of the President’s Cup.