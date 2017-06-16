The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic scheduled Wednesday and Thursday on Route 35

June 16, 2017

Alternating one-way traffic will return to Route 35 next week — but only Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, June 16, that the project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic on those two days and expects minor traffic impacts on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday of next week.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

