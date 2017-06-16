Margaret Batterson Ready Poole

Margaret (Peggy) Poole (88) passed away in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on June 9, 2017 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Edna Dixon Batterson and George (Buddy) Batterson and grew up in New Canaan, attending Center School, Saxe Junior High and graduating from New Canaan High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper for many years at the Whitney Shop and at several other local businesses.

She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Chrostowski, and by her two husbands, Charles Ready and Albert Poole, both originally of New Canaan.

She is survived by her three children: Lynne Ready, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, Brian Ready, of Saranac Lake, New York, and Beth Ready Liles (George), of Falmouth, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren: Abby, Matthew, Mateo, Michael, Nicole, Lisbeth, Honah; a son-in-law, Ben, and a great granddaughter, Malka. She is also survived by two brothers, George Batterson (Carolyn), of Roswell, Georgia, Robert Batterson, of Norwalk, and Beverly Titus Clancy, of Norwalk, and many nieces and nephews who were always welcome in her home and treated like her own children.

Peggy loved entertaining and hosted many get-togethers for all ages, which usually included singing, dancing, card games and any other game she could imagine.

She adored her friends, family, and all of her recent care-givers, and even in her last years, touched many of their lives in ways only Peggy could. She leaves a hole in many hearts.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held in Connecticut in July. Email [email protected] for details.

If you wish to make a donation in Peggy’s memory, please send to Beacon Hospice c/o [email protected].

— By the family