Purple Frog, located at 414 Main Street, has begun selling artwork made by members of SPHERE with plans to donate 100% of sales to the nonprofit that helps adults with developmental disabilities.

“Come and support this fabulous charity!” the Purple Frog wrote on its Facebook page last Friday.

The partnership with Purple Frog will allow SPHERE members to continue to have educational programs and activities that spark creativity, health and wellness, and socialization.

Learn more info at www.spherect.org