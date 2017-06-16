The Ridgefield Press

Purple Frog begins selling SPHERE artwork to support nonprofit

By The Ridgefield Press on June 16, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Some of the artwork and various merchandise created by members of SPHERE on sale at Purple Frog on Main Street.

Purple Frog, located at 414 Main Street, has begun selling artwork made by members of SPHERE with plans to donate 100% of sales to the nonprofit that helps adults with developmental disabilities.

“Come and support this fabulous charity!” the Purple Frog wrote on its Facebook page last Friday.

The partnership with Purple Frog will allow SPHERE members to continue to have educational programs and activities that spark creativity, health and wellness, and socialization.

Learn more info at www.spherect.org

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Gentle yoga Next Post Where’s Waldo? Ridgefield kids invited to search for striped-shirt character in July
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress