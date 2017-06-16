First Selectman Rudy Marconi, middle, holds the town’s proclamation recognize gun violence awareness month with Gail Lehmann and Amanda Cordano, who grassroots organizers with CT Against Gun Violence (or “CAGV”)
The Board of Selectmen voted to proclaim the month of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month at its June 7 meeting.
Members of CT Against Gun Violence will hold a meeting in the large conference room (basement level) of the Ridgefield Town Hall Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker will be Jonathan Perloe, director of programs and communication for CAGV. Anyone with an interest in gun safety advocacy is urged to attend.