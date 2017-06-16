The Board of Selectmen voted to proclaim the month of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month at its June 7 meeting.

Members of CT Against Gun Violence will hold a meeting in the large conference room (basement level) of the Ridgefield Town Hall Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Jonathan Perloe, director of programs and communication for CAGV. Anyone with an interest in gun safety advocacy is urged to attend.