Rita L. Binninger, 91, loving mother, grandmother

Rita L. Binninger, a resident of Ridgefield, died on Monday, June 12th at the Laurel Ridge Health Care Center.

Born in 1925 in New York, Rita 91 years of age was the beloved wife of the late Bill Binninger. She was an active member of the Holy Family Rosary Society and enjoyed having brunch with the group.

She is survived by her three children Lori Decaminada, Suzanne Binninger and Bill Binninger, her son-in law Gene Decaminada and daughter-in-law Anna Binninger. Lori and Gene Decaminada are Ridgefield CT residents and both Suzanne and Bill Binninger reside in Long Island New York.

Her brother John Traverso, who is 97 years old, lives in Long Island NY with his wife, Gloria.

Rita loved her family time, enjoyed her two grandsons Billy and Noah, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.

The Fairchild Sons Funeral Chapel, Address: 1570 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 #516-627-2000, has been entrusted with arrangements.