Recreation Notes: Stand-up paddleboard yoga

Are you looking for a new challenging way to practice yoga? Try Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga (SUP) to inspire yourself to become an experienced yogi. SUP Yoga is more strenuous due to the unstable surface which will force your core to be engaged, allowing you to become stronger and more flexible, all while enjoying the beautiful serene landscape of Martin Park Beach. Refine your technique and perfect your poses while balancing on top of the water. SUP Yoga session one runs from July 18 to July 27, meeting on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Session two runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, meeting on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Classes are available to adults ages 18 and older. Drop-ins are available for $30 a class during session two only.

Be out on the water this summer by signing up for our paddleboard or kayak classes at Martin Park Beach. Led by certified instructors, you will experience the fun and make lifelong memories learning how to safely enjoy water sports. Classes run on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and are available to students ages 14 and older. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.