The Ridgefield Press

One last at bat: Baseball field get third, and final, hearing Tuesday night

By Ivanha Paz on June 20, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Sports, Town Government · 0 Comments

The proposed Ridgefield Little League baseball field at 2 Sanford Station Road — located at the Redding and Ridgefield border — will get its third and final public hearing tonight, Tuesday, June 20.

Strong public opposition has pushed the Planning and Zoning Commission to issue continuances at the last two hearings, on May 16 and June 6.

Neighbors on both sides of the border are concerned about lights, noise, traffic and safety. And two families, the Bronsons and Keyes, have hired legal representation of their own.

Little League President Steve Scalzo, attorney Bob Jewell, and a team of experts have presented the proposal outlining minimal impacts to all neighbor concerns.

Other residents are in favor of the project, maintaining that the Little League needs more fields and that this one in particular with its LED lights and dimensions will provide new opportunities for intermediate play and a longer season.

The last public hearing will take place at the Town Hall Annex, Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Neighbors oppose Little League field proposal
  2. Baseball field gets hearing May 16
  3. Baseball field gets hearing Tuesday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Comey not afraid to call Trump the ‘L’ word Next Post Whole Foods Market Partners with The Ridgefield Playhouse to Give Back to the Community on June 20th
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress