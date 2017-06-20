One last at bat: Baseball field get third, and final, hearing Tuesday night

The proposed Ridgefield Little League baseball field at 2 Sanford Station Road — located at the Redding and Ridgefield border — will get its third and final public hearing tonight, Tuesday, June 20.

Strong public opposition has pushed the Planning and Zoning Commission to issue continuances at the last two hearings, on May 16 and June 6.

Neighbors on both sides of the border are concerned about lights, noise, traffic and safety. And two families, the Bronsons and Keyes, have hired legal representation of their own.

Little League President Steve Scalzo, attorney Bob Jewell, and a team of experts have presented the proposal outlining minimal impacts to all neighbor concerns.

Other residents are in favor of the project, maintaining that the Little League needs more fields and that this one in particular with its LED lights and dimensions will provide new opportunities for intermediate play and a longer season.

The last public hearing will take place at the Town Hall Annex, Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m.