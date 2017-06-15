Keeler Tavern seeks junior apprentices to build world’s tallest building

The setting is Ridgefield, 1910. Famous architect Cass Gilbert, who lives in the “Cannon Ball House” on Main Street, has just received a commission from F.W. Woolworth, the department store tycoon, for a new headquarters building in New York City. The architect has persuaded Woolworth that the building should reach for the sky and deploy the latest in engineering and technology, including an elevator and electricity. Mr. Gilbert and his Senior Apprentice are excited about the possibility of designing such a challenging structure, but need to hire the right staff, including Junior Apprentices. Where to find qualified help?

If your son or daughter is entering Grades 4 – 6 in the fall and is interested in applying for a job as a Junior Apprentice at the Architectural Design Firm of Cass Gilbert, located at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTHC) at 132 Main Street in Ridgefield, please visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485 for more information.

Apprentices are expected to show up at work daily from July 17 – 21, 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The cost for the apprenticeship is $250 per child ($225 with a sibling or family membership discount), and includes the Keeler Kids T-shirt, all supplies and materials.

Under the direction of Mr. Gilbert’s Senior Apprentice, new hires will build a person-sized model of their own skyscraper design using recyclable materials, and submit it for review by Mr. Woolworth and Mr. Gilbert at the end of the week.

For children entering Grades 1-3 in the fall, Keeler Kids offers Session I from July 10 – 14, which will focus on life and trades in the colonial village of Ridgefield. For children entering grades 7 and up, Keeler Kids is offering a new Session III from July 24 – 28, where children become junior curators and discover behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Registration for all sessions is available online at www.keelertavernmuseum.org. For more information, please call 203-438-5485

Please contact the Keeler Tavern Museum if your son or daughter would like to join the staff of renowned architect Cass Gilbert to help with the design and building of a model for a new office building for F.W. Woolworth, among other activities. Apprenticeships run from July 17 – 21 (Session II of Keeler Kids). For details visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.