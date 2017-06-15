Ridgefield Fresh Air hosts annual meeting

The Board Members of The Ridgefield Fresh Air Association, Inc., met at their Annual Meeting to distribute funds to local organizations. The association has been providing kids with fun and safe summer programs for decades by donating the money raised to local charities in the Fairfield County community. This year, the money raised will be going to 14 different local charities.

To learn more or to make a charitable contribution to The Ridgefield Fresh Air Association, please contact Dan Berta, President of Fairfield County Bank, by email at [email protected]