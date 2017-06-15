R.A.C.E. for Solar: Environmental committee launches community program

The Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (R.A.C.E.) announced the kickoff today of the R.A.C.E. for Solar program.

The R.A.C.E. for Solar program is designed to encourage Ridgefield residents to go solar. It is patterned after other successful community programs in Connecticut. The program will help Ridgefield residents learn more about the benefits of solar and provide a way for them to install a solar power system at their home at a discounted price.

Local solar installer, Ross Solar, a Con Edison Solutions company, has been selected by R.A.C.E. as program manager and preferred installer for the R.A.C.E. for Solar program. Ross Solar will conduct free workshops in town to help residents better understand more about environmentally-friendly solar and how it can lower electricity costs for homeowners. The first workshop took place at the Ridgefield Library for 7:00 p.m. on June 14th. A brief presentation on solar was given and those attending asked any questions they had of the solar experts from Ross Solar. Ross Solar will be conducting additional free educational workshops on solar during the R.A.C.E. for Solar program.

Those who want more information can have Ross Solar conduct a free, no-obligation analysis of their home. This analysis will indicate whether solar is an effective option for the property and calculate the costs for installing a custom-designed solar power system, as well as provide financing options that may be available to the homeowner. Some financing options allow homeowners to install a solar power system for little or no upfront cost.

In addition to the special pricing available through the R.A.C.E. for Solar program, there are State and Federal incentives to help encourage solar installation. There is a Federal Investment Tax Credit that can save up to 30% of the cost of the solar power system — reducing the cost of going solar even further. Ross Solar will also distribute gift cards to participants if more than 20 Ridgefield homeowners go solar through this program.

“The R.A.C.E. for Solar program will help educate Ridgefield residents on the benefits of solar power and will help reduce electricity costs for town homeowners who choose to go solar,” said Elizabeth DiSalvo of R.A.C.E. “Maybe more importantly, with Ross Solar, we have found a wonderful, committed partner to help get Ridgefield more focused on solar power and lessen our dependence on energy from fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions while helping to pave the way for renewable energy across the state.”

“We are thrilled to be a partner in R.A.C.E. for Solar and to bring our expertise to Ridgefield residents,” said Josh Ross of Ross Solar. “More than 2,400 homeowners in 70 communities throughout Connecticut currently experience the benefits of solar because of programs like this, and we are happy that we are helping Ridgefield join these communities and contribute to the state’s renewable energy future.”

The R.A.C.E. for Solar program with its special pricing on residential solar power installations will run from June 14, 2017 to September 30, 2017. Those interested are urged to call Ross Solar at 1-844-368-2879 and mention “R.A.C.E for Solar” or complete the contact form at www.RossSolarGroup.com/raceforsolar.

Additional Information can be found on the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment website at www.RaceForTheEarth.org.