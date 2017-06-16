Two Ridgefielders in musical at Richter Park

Two Ridgefielders — Tyler Carey as Jack and Emma Giorgio as Cinderella’s stepsister Lucinda — are among the cast of Into the Woods at Musicals at Richter in Danbury June 16-July 1.

Carey recently received a Seven Angels Theatre HALO award for his portrayal of the title role in Pippin. Carey will enter Ithaca College’s bachelor of fine arts program in musical theater this fall.

Giorgio is a sophomore musical theater major at Western Connecticut State University. Previous Richter credits include Brenda in Hairspray and a Lady in Waiting in Once Upon A Mattress.

For tickets and more information, visit musicalsatrichter.org, call 203-748-6873 or e-mail [email protected]