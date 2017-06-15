The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Republicans to caucus July 20

By The Ridgefield Press on June 15, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee will begin interviewing candidates for endorsement at the Republican caucus to be held Thursday, July 20. These candidates will run in the upcoming municipal elections being held Tuesday, Nov. 7.  

Openings are available on the following: Board of Finance, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning & Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate and Police Commission.

Candidates must be a Ridgefield resident and a registered Ridgefield Republican elector.  Interviews will be held starting Saturday, July 8, at convenient times.  

Anyone interested in being considered, please email your resume to: [email protected] or mail to RTC, P.O. Box 285, Ridgefield.  

Any questions, call 438-6010.

Related posts:

  1. School closing, redistricting pushes education meeting to Scotts Ridge auditorium
  2. Schools: Phone outages can happen at any time
  3. Tax hike of 4%? Town budget gets a hearing
  4. Finance board gets tax rate under 2% in proposed budget

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post RHS accounting student places first in stock market competition Next Post War nurse letters is topic of seminar
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress