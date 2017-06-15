Ridgefield Republicans to caucus July 20

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee will begin interviewing candidates for endorsement at the Republican caucus to be held Thursday, July 20. These candidates will run in the upcoming municipal elections being held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Openings are available on the following: Board of Finance, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning & Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate and Police Commission.

Candidates must be a Ridgefield resident and a registered Ridgefield Republican elector. Interviews will be held starting Saturday, July 8, at convenient times.

Anyone interested in being considered, please email your resume to: [email protected] or mail to RTC, P.O. Box 285, Ridgefield.

Any questions, call 438-6010.