Realtor scholars

Ridgefield High School students Amanda Gervais and Cullen Scheer were named Raymond F. Gates Jr. Memorial Scholarship recipients last week. The award is given by the Connecticut Realtors Foundation. Members of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors’ Board of Directors, from left: Katie Gallagher, Kyle Neumann (president), Mary Pat Sexton (president-elect), Paul Gervais, Amanda Gervais, Cullen Scheer, Barry London, Alttara Scheer, Lynne Boehm, and Barbara Assiff.

