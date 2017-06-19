The Ridgefield Press

Realtor scholars

By The Ridgefield Press on June 19, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High School students Amanda Gervais and Cullen Scheer were named Raymond F. Gates Jr. Memorial Scholarship recipients last week. The award is given by the Connecticut Realtors Foundation. Members of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors’ Board of Directors, from left: Katie Gallagher, Kyle Neumann (president), Mary Pat Sexton (president-elect), Paul Gervais, Amanda Gervais, Cullen Scheer, Barry London, Alttara Scheer, Lynne Boehm, and Barbara Assiff.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Lounsbury House plans summer events Next Post Summer workshop for college grads
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress