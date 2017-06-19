The Ridgefield Press

School phones go on the ‘cloud’

By Ivanha Paz on June 19, 2017

After encountering its fair share of phone issues this past year, Ridgefield Public Schools is changing to a digital system and switching companies — for a total cost of $419,537.

Making the transition from traditional phone lines to a cloud-based system means getting rid of fax and telephone lines, and replacing them with e-fax.

Director of Technology Dr. Robert Miller presented the new plan, along representative from TPX Communications, at the Board of Education meeting Monday, June 12.

“We spend thousands of dollars every summer fixing cables,” said Miller.

“We’ve done away with that — we’re providing teachers the functionality of their phone through their Chromebook.”

 

