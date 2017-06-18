The Ridgefield Press

William Biglin graduates with mechanical engineering, German degree

By The Ridgefield Press on June 18, 2017 in People, Schools · 0 Comments

William Biglin

William Biglin, son of Marianne and George Biglin of Standish Drive, graduated from the University of Connecticut Saturday, May 13, with a bachelor of science of mechanical engineering and a bachelor of arts of German studies.

Biglin, a 2012 graduate of  Ridgefield High School, will begin his career with Electric Boat in New London.

Prior to his college graduation, William spent a year studying in Germany at the Universität Stuttgart and completed a five-month long internship at Daimler working in the International Supplier Management division.

While at the University of Connecticut, William worked as a staff member for the university mailrooms and spent his free time leading the Horse Lincoln improv theater group.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post RVNA Today: Alzheimer’s deaths on the rise
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress