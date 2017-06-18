William Biglin, son of Marianne and George Biglin of Standish Drive, graduated from the University of Connecticut Saturday, May 13, with a bachelor of science of mechanical engineering and a bachelor of arts of German studies.

Biglin, a 2012 graduate of Ridgefield High School, will begin his career with Electric Boat in New London.

Prior to his college graduation, William spent a year studying in Germany at the Universität Stuttgart and completed a five-month long internship at Daimler working in the International Supplier Management division.

While at the University of Connecticut, William worked as a staff member for the university mailrooms and spent his free time leading the Horse Lincoln improv theater group.