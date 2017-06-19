Army Band, Soldiers’ Chorus to play patriotic music July 1

A patriotic and musical start to the Fourth of July weekend is promised by the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. They’re planning a free outdoor performance at Veterans Park Field on the evening of Saturday, July 1, starting at 7 p.m. The concert is being hosted by American Legion Post 78.

“They’re coming directly from Washington. They’re on their way to perform with the Boston Pops at their traditional Fourth of July concert,” said Jack Herr, who for years has organized concerts in Ridgefield by various U.S. military bands, including previous concerts by the 90-member Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

“We’ve been very fortunate. White Plains wanted them. New York wanted them, someplace in New Jersey,” he said.

“We’re just thankful. They love Ridgefield and the Ridgefield audiences. And that’s why they’re coming back.”

The concert will be in keeping with the spirit of the Fourth.

“It’s going to be a very patriotic theme, a lot of exciting music, motivational music, and of course with the added attraction of the Soldiers’ Chorus, it makes it even more enjoyable,” Herr said.

American Legion Post 78 Commander George Besse will present a special award to Col. Jim Keene, commander of the Army Field Band.

“At the same time, we’re going to be honoring Captain Adam Angerami, U.S. Army, who’s just returned from his third deployment to Afghanistan,” Herr said.

Capt. Angerami is being hosted by the Lowe and Herr families that weekend. He is planning to marry Jamie Herr of Brookfield, granddaughter of Jack and Carolyn Herr of Ridgefield.

Handicapped parking for the event at Veterans Park Field will be available off Market Street, with transportation to the concert site.

In the event of rain, the concert will be, at Ridgefield High School, off Route 116, North Salem Road at 7 p.m

“Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnics and other refreshments,” said Herr.

— Macklin Reid