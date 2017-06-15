A Father’s Day barbecue celebration at Tigers’ Den will raise funds for Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS) and support a refugee family that relocated to Ridgefield earlier this year.

The barbecue fund-raiser, Ridgefield Rises for Refugees, will include live music, food and non-alcoholic drinks. There will be celebrity bartenders working a cash bar where 10% of the proceeds will go directly to IRIS.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Tigers’ Den, which is located at 23 Catoonah Street.

Call Kathleen Holz at 203-438-6706 for more information.

“Tickets are going fast, yet some will be available at the door,” Holz said. “In addition to live music, DJ X.ile will be contributing his time to this fundraiser. He is becoming a recognized name in the NYC club circuit, performing alongside the biggest names in dance music and hip-hop.”