The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Rises for Refugees Sunday at Tigers’ Den

By The Ridgefield Press on June 15, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

A Father’s Day barbecue celebration at Tigers’ Den will raise funds for Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS) and support a refugee family that relocated to Ridgefield earlier this year.

The barbecue fund-raiser, Ridgefield Rises for Refugees, will include live music, food and non-alcoholic drinks. There will be celebrity bartenders working a cash bar where 10% of the proceeds will go directly to IRIS.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Tigers’ Den, which is located at 23 Catoonah Street.

Call Kathleen Holz at 203-438-6706 for more information.

“Tickets are going fast, yet some will be available at the door,” Holz said. “In addition to live music, DJ X.ile  will be contributing his time to this fundraiser.  He is becoming a recognized name in the NYC club circuit, performing alongside the biggest names in dance music and hip-hop.”

Related posts:

  1. Tigers’ Den to host Ridgefield Rises for Refugees June 19

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield Old Timers name scholarship winners Next Post Audience feedback part of play reading
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress