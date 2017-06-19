Guild of Artists call for ‘Walk’ art

The fourth annual Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Art Walk 2017 returns to downtown streets, The Marketplace, and Copps Hill Commons Aug. 25-Sept. 8.

“Artists, merchants and visitors all enjoy ‘communing’ with the arts,” said Pam Stoddart, executive director and event organizer.

Regional artists exhibit their work in merchant windows and interiors around Ridgefield. It is open to all area artists in painting of all sorts, photography, mixed media, fiber, printing and sculpture.

Each accepted artist will submit one piece to be hung in the gallery at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists for the companion show, Walk on Down.

Submissions are being accepted now through Friday, June 30, at the Guild at 34 Halpin Lane. Artists may drop off the application with photo samples of their work at the Guild during regular gallery hours, Wednesday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. or mail them to RGOA, P.O. Box 552, Ridgefield, 06877.

Accepted artists and matching merchants will be notified by Friday, July 14 in the juried show. Opening festivities will be on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. with receptions at locales participating in the event. Artists will be available on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. for demonstrations around town and the Walk on Down exhibit at the Guild opens that afternoon with a reception at the Guild gallery on Halpin Lane from 4 to 6 p.m.

Artist application and complete details for entering may be found at rgoa.org. Artists may also call 203-438-8863 or stop by the Guild during regular hours for more information.