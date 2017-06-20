The Ridgefield Press

Keeler Kids offers a new Session III

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center (KTHC) is offering a new session of Keeler Kids summer program for boys and girls entering grades 7 and up. The new Session III, called The Museum Experience, will be held the week of July 24-28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Kids will learn how museum collections are built, how objects are conserved, and how exhibitions are designed. They will become apprentice museum curators and design their own exhibits for an opening reception for new junior curators and their parents. It also includes a field trip to New York City.

The Keeler Kids sessions I, It Takes a Village, July 10-14, for kids entering grades 1 to 3, explores life in colonial Ridgefield. Session II, Ridgefield’s Gilded Age, July 17-21, is for kids entering grades 4 to 6, and explores the life and work of architect and Cannonball House resident Cass Gilbert.

The cost is $250 per session. For questions or more information email [email protected] or call 203-438-5485. Registration is available online at keelertavernmuseum.org.

