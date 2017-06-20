A better world is adult reading theme

This year the Ridgefield Library’s Adult Summer Reading theme is “build a better world.” The program coincides with the June 21-Aug. 5 children and teen summer reading programs. Participants read a book or listen to an audiobook and enter into a drawing for themed prizes, online at ridgefieldlibrary.org or dropped off at the adult services desk.

The library will also host programs and events for adults over the summer, including exhibits, author talks, and workshops. The book groups (except the poetry group) continue to meet over the summer.

For more information and to register for programs visit ridgefeildlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.