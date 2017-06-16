The Ridgefield Press

June 16, 2017

New sessions of Gentle Yoga, for beginner to advanced, start in June in Ridgefield Continuing Education. The class teaches the foundation of yoga poses. It’s a mellow, low-key, stress- reducing class with light aerobic activity. Participants bring a mat, blanket, throw pillow, and water bottle.

Class meets Mondays, June 19, 26; July 10, 17 and 24 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $62 (Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over or disabled pay $47).  A follow-up session starts July 31. Advance registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

