New sessions of Gentle Yoga, for beginner to advanced, start in June in Ridgefield Continuing Education. The class teaches the foundation of yoga poses. It’s a mellow, low-key, stress- reducing class with light aerobic activity. Participants bring a mat, blanket, throw pillow, and water bottle.

Class meets Mondays, June 19, 26; July 10, 17 and 24 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $62 (Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over or disabled pay $47). A follow-up session starts July 31. Advance registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.