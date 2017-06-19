The Ridgefield Press

Tai Chi: The Basics

By The Ridgefield Press on June 19, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

What is Tai Chi and where does it come from? Bil Mikulewicz will provide answers at a program at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m.   

Mikulewicz will explain why Tai Chi is an art and an exercise that could never have been conceived in the West.

He’ll talk about how Tai Chi attracts those who are interested in health and wellness rather than in learning a martial art and he’ll demonstrate a 10-step form he teaches as an introduction.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

