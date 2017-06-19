Summer workshop for college grads

The Career Assessment Group Workshop for College Grads and Students, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is for those deciding on a major to prepare for a career. Programs in the summer workshop include Myers-Briggs, the Holland Code, Strengths Assessment, What Color Is Your Parachute, Skills, Values, and Fields of Interest Assessments. Other assessments will be recommended to take online and at home. Career assessments point to a mix of opportunities to explore so participants can learn which career opportunities might suit their talents and interests.

The next session meets on Tuesday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Another two-session workshop is available July 12 and 13. Tuition is $49. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.