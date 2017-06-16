The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is hosting the AARP Smart Driver Course on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the RVNA on Governor Street. The course is for drivers age 50 and over. Participants will learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, how to operate a vehicle more safely, and how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. AARP membership is not required and there are no tests.

The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Participants may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course. Register at 203-438-5555.