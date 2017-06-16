Library offers art trip series

The Ridgefield Library is offering a series, Art and About, comprised of three art field trips this summer, on Wednesday, June 21, to Grace Farms in New Canaan at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, July 12, to the Hammond Museum and gardens in North Salem, N.Y., at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday, July 26, to Weir Farm in Wilton, at 9:30 a.m.

At Grace Farms, a building designed by Japanese architectural firm SANAA is integrated into 80 acres of open space. Tickets are $22 and include the tour and a boxed lunch.

The tour of the Japanese Stroll Garden at the Hammond Museum includes lunch at 121 Restaurant in North Salem. Tour tickets are $5/$4 for seniors.

The final program is a tour of the home and studio of American impressionist painter J. Alden Weir, free with required registration.

For tickets and to register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.