Program focus: Choose a caregiver

HomeCare by RVNA, a subsidiary of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, is holding a presentation, How to Choose a Caregiver, on Wednesday, on June 28, 6:30 p.m. at the RVNA.

Heather McGhie, HomeCare director, will outline the different types of caregivers available and suggest questions to ask and what to look for when you’re hiring.

“There are thousands of home health aides and CNAs (certified nursing assistants) in Connecticut,” says McGhie, “and sadly not all are equally qualified.”

This event is free. Sign up at 203-438-5555 or [email protected].