Parsonsfield debuts Tuesday in the park

Parsonsfield, a roots band with a grassroots ethos, will be making its first appearance at CHIRP on Tuesday, June 20, in Ballard Park at 7 p.m. (or The Ridgefield Playhouse if it rains).

Parsonsfield will “give you rich five-part harmonies one minute, sound like bluegrass on steroids the next, and then rock you over the head with unbearably cool and raucous Celtic rhythms. All with taste and class,” said No Depression magazine.

David Vescey of The New York Times said: “They harmonize; they play saws, mandolins and pump organs; they back their songs with crickets and squeaking screen doors; they are boisterously youthful yet deftly sentimental. I fully expect to hear more from this band as the years go on.”