War nurse letters is topic of seminar

A seminar, The Mongolia Incident: Letters of a World War I Nurse, at Founders Hall on Friday, June 16, at 1 p.m., will share the experiences of Zella Maude Judy, an army nurse who chronicled her wartime experiences in a series of letters home. As told by her grandson, Vernon Beck, the letters tell the story of a young woman who survived a tragedy aboard the troopship Mongolia, was gassed and stricken by influenza, “yet emerged with her sense of duty intact and spirit of rebellion undaunted.” Beck will describe her suffering and the wartime horrors she experienced as well as her off-duty adventures.

Founders Hall is located at 193 Danbury Road. More information available at founders-hall.org.