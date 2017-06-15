Bartender event to benefit RVNA

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association plans a guest bartender event at Gallo Ristorante on Grove Street on Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Representing RVNA behind the bar will be agency supporters and friends Kerry Anne Ducey of HamletHub, Mary Kate Gobleck of Reliance Merchant Services and Chris Couri of We Do Lines.

The evening will feature two RVNA signature drinks, Fruit-Filled Sangria and An Apple a Day — a “healthified” appletini — both concocted by RVNA nutritionist and mixologist, Meg Whitbeck, who will be on hand to share the recipes and answer any and all nutrition questions.

Gallo is donating all cash and credit card tips from the event, as well as 10% of bar sales and 10% of food from diners who mention RVNA, to support RVNA’s home health care services.

Contact M.J. Heller, RVNA director of philanthropy, at 203-438-5555, ext. 1206 with any questions.