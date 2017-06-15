Audience feedback part of play reading

A staged reading of the play Foundations by Patricia Moss will take place at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. It will be performed by members of Infinity Repertory. After the performance, Joanne Hudson will preside during audience comment to provide the playwright feedback toward the development of the work.

Foundations, set in the early 1960s, is about the lives of three girls from different backgrounds on the edge of adulthood in a Los Angeles ladies’ undergarment shop. The play contains adult themes.

The actors are Taylor Bazos, Dawn Berenson, Olivia Berenson, Julia Gastone, Georgia Lambrakis, Nicole Marks-Kaufman, Gracie Peselli, Olivia Tebsherany. Crew and stage directions are by Michael Henshaw and Ethan Karas.

This event is free and open for invited guests and the public. Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.