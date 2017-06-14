The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield police: Anti-Semitic graffiti, racist statements found on Ballard Park stage

By The Ridgefield Press on June 14, 2017 in Community, HAN Network, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

Rabbi David Reiner snapped this photo of the peace signs and positive words written on the paths at Ballard Park during a peaceful gathering in November. The event followed the discovering of anti-semitic graffiti in the park. Hate symbols were discovered there again Wednesday, June 14, Ridgefield police say.

Anti-Semitic graffiti has found its way back into Ballard Park.

Ridgefield police announced in a press release Wednesday, June 14, that there was an ongoing investigation into graffiti in the park.

The symbols were discovered around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Responding officers discovered anti- Semitic symbols and statements, as well as racist statements on the park stage,” Capt. Jeff Kreitz said.

“Officers also discovered spray paint on one of the stone walls in the park.”  

Police said the graffiti has been cleaned up by the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Department.  

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police headquarters at 203-438-6531 or the anonymous tip line at 203-431-2345.  

